  1. Education & Awareness
  2. Teal Pumpkin Project®

Teal Pumpkin Project®

Raising awareness of food allergies and promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season.

Free Resources

Make the most of this year's Teal Pumpkin Project by downloading these free resources

Teal Pumpkin Project Participation Map

Add your household to the map and connect with other homes in your area that are participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project

Support the Teal Pumpkin Project

Your gift to FARE supports research, education, advocacy and awareness programs that make a difference for the 15 million American with food allergies.

Create a safer, happier Halloween for all

Get instant access to information about how you can get involved in the Teal Pumpkin Project!

More About the Teal Pumpkin Project ®

Events Calendar
The Teal Pumpkin Project® is coming to events across the country!
Fundraising and Event Ideas
Get ideas for an event that either incorporates teal pumpkins, or is dedicated to celebrating the Teal Pumpkin Project
FAQs
Find all the information you need about the meaning and importance of the Teal Pumpkin Project and tips for participating and spreading the word
Get Started
FARE's Teal Pumpkin Project is a worldwide movement to create a safer, happier Halloween for all kids
Usage Guidelines for Logo and Materials
Please take the time to read through the guidance on this page for using trademarked logos and wordmarks and/or copyrighted materials owned by FARE.
How to Help
Every child should be able to experience the joy and tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween. Help make this possible
Ideas for Non-Food Treats
Suggestions for non-food treats to pass out on Halloween. It's a simple act that means so much
Kid's Activities
Get your kids excited about the Teal Pumpkin Project with fun games and activities that are free to download
Spread the Word
Share the Teal Pumpkin Project with your friends on social media
Press Room
The following resources are available to members of the media covering the Teal Pumpkin Project.
Teal Pumpkin Project Products
Choose a no-tricks, all-treats solution to a safe and happy Halloween for all! Plus, all proceeds support FARE’s research efforts!

